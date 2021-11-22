Read it: Cuomo impeachment report finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. A criminal complaint filed with a court in Albany has charged former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex crime, according to a spokesman for the state court system.(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York State Assembly on Monday released a 63-page report summarizing its impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The legislative investigation found “overwhelming evidence” that Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ordered state workers to help produce his book on the COVID-19 pandemic during work hours. The former governor was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit for the book, according to the report.

Additionally, impeachment investigators concluded Cuomo and his administration were not fully transparent when reporting the number of nursing home residents who died if COVID-19 during the peak of the pandemic in spring of 2020.

Read the full report below:

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.