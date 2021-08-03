Biden calls on Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment probe findings

FILE — NEW YORK, NY — Vice President Joe Biden (L) appears with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to unveil plans for new area infrastructure projects on July 27, 2015 in New York City. The highlight of the event was an announcement that a new LaGuardia airport will be built, with construction starting next year. The new facility will will feature state-of-the-art security, transportation and shopping and dining options. The project is estimated to bring 8,000 new jobs to the area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation concluded the New York chief executive sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

“I think he should resign,” Biden told reporters Tuesday.

The president’s comments came hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of a probe lasting nearly five months — hastening calls for the Democrat’s resignation or impeachment.

Biden was among a growing list those who said Cuomo should resign, a high-profile condemnation from a onetime close ally.

Cuomo has denied the allegations and has refused to resign.

The investigation, led by two outside lawyers, concluded 11 women who said Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives, were telling the truth.

The president did not go as far as to say Cuomo should be impeached or should face criminal charges, but reiterated to reporters his stance that he should step down from office.

Biden had previously avoided taking a hardline stance on the allegations against the governor; he said earlier this year that he’d wait to comment on the AG’s findings, which were released Tuesday.

As a part of his personal defense in the court of public opinion, the governor released several images Tuesday of himself touching, hugging or kissing others in public as a greeting or display of “warmth,” as he said in his statement. One of those images featured Biden.

The president did not comment on the nature of the photo specifically, though when asked, he did say he believes not every one of Cuomo’s interactions where nefarious, though he supports the AG’s report that found corroboration with claims of inappropriate behavior.

Biden joins a list of powerful Democrats calling on the governor’s resignation — including New York’s U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand — though it’s worth noting Biden is naturally the most powerful Democrat in the party.