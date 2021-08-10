New Yorkers react to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned on Tuesday after nearly a dozen accusations of sexual harassment.

PIX11 News spoke to New Yorkers as well as representatives for women’s advocacy groups an Gloria Allred, who is representing the state trooper who accuses Cuomo of harassing her on the job.

They spoke about their feelings — positive and negative — about Cuomo, as well as their hopes for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will take the reins from him in two weeks, becoming New York’s first woman governor.

The night ended with a “Bye Bye Cuomo” rally, which a few dozen young people attended in Union Square. Many of them chanted slogans including expletives.