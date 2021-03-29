Married woman says Cuomo grabbed her face, kissed her in front of her home: attorney

Cuomo Crisis

by: , Johan Sheridan/News10

Posted: / Updated:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo discusses the first case of coronavirus in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo discusses the first case of coronavirus in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Another woman came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

High-profile women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred said the governor suddenly grabbed her client, who is married, by the face and kissed her in front of her home.

Watch the news conference below

More details about the alleged incident were expected to be released during a news conference Monday afternoon. Allred said her client will talk about the incident and who witnessed it, and explain why Cuomo was at her home.

A photo of the governor kissing the woman will also be shared at the press conference, Allred said.

At least eight additional women, including several current or former staff members, have publicly alleged Cuomo either sexually harassed them or acted inappropriately toward them.

The governor has previously apologized, saying he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but refused to resign from office. He had not addressed the new allegations, as of Monday afternoon.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading an independent investigation into the harassment allegations. 

James’ office subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo’s administration, including top aide Melissa DeRosa, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing sources familiar with the investigation.

A separate impeachment inquiry, led by the state Assembly Judiciary Committee, is also underway. However, the chair of the committee said last week that it could take months to determine whether Cuomo should be impeached.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

@PIX11News on Twitter