Mario Cuomo Bridge would be re-renamed Tappan Zee under assemblyman’s bill

Cars cross the Hudson River on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, traveling eastbound from South Nyack to Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

NEW YORK — It’s not exactly burning bridges, but it is an attempt to take the name off of one.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign as governor and leave office Aug. 24. One Republican New York State Assemblymember wants to wipe the name of Cuomo’s father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, off what once known as the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The bridge has been officially known as the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge since it officially reopened in 2017. There have been several attempts to bring back it’s original name — named for an American Indian who lived in the area combined with the Dutch word for “sea” — since 2017.

Assemblyman Mike Lawler — a Republican who represents Rockland County — introduced A6594, which would return the name to Tappan Zee “and remove the disgraced Cuomo family name,” he said in a tweet.

Pass my bill A6594 now! Let’s rename the TZ Bridge immediately and remove the disgraced Cuomo family name! https://t.co/Ma4Z10nIwQ — Assemblyman Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) August 10, 2021

The bill has eight co-sponsors in the assembly, including two Democrats.

There’s a corresponding bill — S07323 — in the state senate introduced by Sen. Mike Martucci, but it has no co-sponsors.