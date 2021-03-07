‘LIAR’: Billboard directed at Cuomo updated amid apology, new harassment claims

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 07: A billboard calling New York Governor Andrew Cuomo a liar is seen near downtown on March 7 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Nick Montera )

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10 and PIX11) — A prominent billboard amid the Albany skyline displayed a message on Sunday regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “LIAR.”

The same billboard, located alongside Interstate 787, previously displayed the message, “RESIGN NOW!” in the same bold red letters next to the governor’s face.

The billboard appeared to be updated following Cuomo’s apology on Wednesday amid a series of sexual harassment allegations. On Saturday, those allegations were compounded by another two former aides claiming the governor acted inappropriately toward them while they worked for his administration.

New York Attorney General Letitia James plans to hire an outside law firm to investigate the sexual harassment allegations. Some lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign over his workplace behavior, and separate allegations that his administration misled the public about coronavirus fatalities in nursing homes.

The state Legislature also voted to remove some of the governor’s emergency powers granted to him at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

Cuomo on Wednesday denied ever touching anyone inappropriately, but apologized for behaving in a way that he now realized had upset women he worked with. He also refused to resign.

On Saturday, the governor’s office released separate statements responding to the new allegations.

Cuomo’s office released two statements Saturday in response to the new allegations.

Senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said some of the behavior described was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events. The governor’s director of communications, meanwhile, flatly denied one accuser’s account of her encounter with Cuomo in a hotel room.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.