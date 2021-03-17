Law firm chosen to lead Cuomo impeachment investigation

Cuomo Crisis

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on Feb. 15, 2021 in Albany, New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on Feb. 15, 2021 in Albany, New York. (Darren McGee – Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A law firm tasked with leading an impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been chosen, Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine announced Wednesday.

Heastie said hiring Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will give the Assembly Judiciary Committee the “experience, independence and resources” it needs to to handle the impeachment investigation quickly and thoroughly.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Heastie said in a statement.

“The addition of Davis Polk will allow my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and me to fully and fairly investigate the allegations,” Assemblymember Lavine said. “These are serious allegations, and they will be treated with fairness, due process and discretion.”

Davis Polk is an international law firm with expertise in sensitive investigations, says Heastie’s office. Their team, including Angela Burgess, Greg Andres and Martine Beamon, will work with Assemblymember Lavine and the Assembly Judiciary Committee on the investigation. The Committee has authorized the firm to “pursue all the evidence to determine the extent to which violations of the law have occurred.”

