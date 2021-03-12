In joint statement, Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand say Cuomo should resign

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined from left by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., talks to reporters about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

New York’s Senate delegation, including the Democratic majority leader, joined much of the state’s Congressional delegation in calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand put out a joint statement on Friday calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

“Confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” they said. “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Gov. Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York.

“Gov. Cuomo should resign.”

Both had earlier said an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo was essential.

Earlier Friday, several Democratic Congress members from the state — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman — also called on Cuomo to resign.

Meanwhile, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — the chair of the House Democratic Caucus and the fifth-ranking Democrat in the House — released a statement supportive of the investigation by the attorney general, as well as the state assembly’s impeachment investiagtion, but stopped short of demanding the governor’s resignation.

“The allegations made against Governor Andrew Cuomo are very serious and deeply disturbing,” he said. “Under these extraordinary circumstances, the governor must seriously consider whether he can continue to effectively lead the state,” he said. “No one is above the law.”

Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct toward women, as well as a scandal regarding nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

A defiant Cuomo insisted on Friday that he would not step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and condemned the sprawling coalition of Democrats calling for his resignation as “reckless and dangerous.”

The third-term Democratic governor, a leading critic of former President Donald Trump’s pandemic response, evoked the Republican in defending himself against “cancel culture.”

“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo said during an afternoon phone call with reporters. “I did not do what has been alleged. Period.”

He added: “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.