NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, has raised new allegations of harassment and retaliation against the governor and his staff in a new Ronan Farrow article for The New Yorker.

In the article, released late Thursday night, Farrow spoke with Boylan, some insiders and even members of her family.

Boylan, a former development aide for Cuomo, first accused the governor of sexual harassment on Twitter in December.

Many of Boylan’s experiences are consistent with what other former staffers have said about the workplace feeling uncomfortable.

A more graphic moment recalled by Boylan in the article happened when she attended a 2018 meeting at the governor’s mansion.

After the meeting, Boylan said she was making her way toward the entrance of the mansion with Cuomo when his puppy approached her. According to Boylan, after she reached down to calm the pet, Cuomo joked that if he were a dog, he would try to “mount” her as well.

Boylan said she didn’t respond and felt “grossed out.”

Cuomo has continued to deny that he acted inappropriately toward Boylan or any of the other women who have made allegations.

Meanwhile, there are concerns the governor is interfering with the New York attorney general’s investigation into those allegations.

By the end of the week, investigators will have interviewed at least two accusers, Ana Liss and Charlotte Bennett. However, several state lawmakers have expressed concern about Cuomo exerting influence on the inquiry.

Cuomo recently declined to comment any further on the alleged misconduct and has avoided questions from the media.