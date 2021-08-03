Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa respond to ‘disturbing conclusions’ in Cuomo harassment probe

NEW YORK — Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday while his Democratic opponent said impeachment proceedings should move forward if New York’s governor does not resign.

The responses from Sliwa and Eric Adams came just hours after Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into Cuomo found he’d sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

“Attorney General James conducted a thorough and revealing investigation that yielded disturbing conclusions about the conduct of Governor Cuomo,” Adams said. “It is now the duty of the New York State Assembly to take swift and appropriate action and move forward with impeachment proceedings if the governor will not resign.”

Sliwa noted that, in the past, Cuomo has said others should leave their positions because of accusations against them.

“He was so quick to be judgmental. And now the weight of evidence is clearly against Cuomo. He could do us all a big favor by resigning now,” Sliwa said. “He should resign now and let his lieutenant governor take charge.”

The governor remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

The nearly five-month investigation found that Cuomo’s administration was a hostile work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.” The probe, led by two outside lawyers, involved interviews with 179 people including accusers, current and former administration employees and the governor himself.

Anne Clark, who led the probe with former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim, said they found 11 accusers to be credible, noting their allegations were corroborated to varying degrees, including by other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” James said at a press conference on Tuesday.