New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down after a former aide to the governor reportedly accused him of groping her.

“He can no longer serve as governor,” de Blasio said at his daily briefing Thursday when asked about the latest allegations against Cuomo.

“The latest report…That the governor called an employee in of his, someone who he had power over, called them to a private place and then sexually assaulted her, is absolutely unacceptable. It is disgusting to me,” the mayor said.

The Times Union of Albany on Wednesday reported that the woman, who was not identified, was alone with Cuomo at the governor’s residence when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and fondled her.

Cuomo later denied the accusation. “I have never done anything like this,” he said Wednesday, calling the details of the report “gut-wrenching.”

The newspaper’s reporting is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman’s accusation. The governor had summoned her to the Executive Mansion in Albany, saying he needed help with his cellphone, the newspaper reported.

Nearly 60 state legislators have also called for the governor’s resignation.

The top Democrat in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, said he will meet with members in conference today on “potential paths forward” in light of mounting allegations.

The Assembly is the legislative house that could move to impeach Cuomo.

The three-term governor is also facing sexual harassment allegations from five other women.

Cuomo denies touching anyone inappropriately and has said he won’t resign.

The governor has also asked New Yorkers to wait for the results of the state attorney general’s independent investigation into the allegations before calling for his resignation.

