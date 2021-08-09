Cuomo’s handling of COVID in nursing homes will be part of impeachment probe

BROOKLYN — As the New York State Assembly moved ahead with its impeachment probe Monday, the focus was primarily on allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But a Brooklyn family has continued to press for answers about Cuomo’s role in nursing home COVID-19 deaths at the start of the pandemic — another piece to the Assembly’s impeachment puzzle.

The Arbeeny brothers have become a leading voice fighting for answers about the state’s nursing home crisis from the pandemic’s early days. Their father, Norman Arbeeny, died in April 2020.

“He was loved by everybody,” Daniel Arbeeny said.

Norman Arbeeny lived in his Cobble Hill home for 89 years. The short time he left was to go to the Cobble Hill Health Center around the corner. That was right when COVID-19 started to spread in New York City. His sons said he died because Cuomo sent coronavirus patients to nursing homes.

“He never apologized for the pain and suffering that we went through because of a disastrous directive. He never admitted it was a mistake and he never apologized,” Peter Arbeeny said.

The Assembly judiciary chairman confirmed Monday nursing home deaths would be included in the impeachment inquiry.

“Just on the nursing home question alone, there are more than half a million pages of documentation,” Assemblyman Charles Lavine said.

The Arbeeny brothers want to know the real nursing home death toll. Last year, they asked Cuomo to talk to them at their father’s Amity Street home. He refused.

Now they’ve sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul asking the same question. If Cuomo is forced out, Hochul would become governor.

The letter, sent Monday, said: “We’d love to share with you our vision for how to make this wrong a right- not just for us, but for all the other Covid Orphans affected by the nursing home fiasco.”

Peter Arbeeny hopes to hear back.

“And I’m hoping that she doesn’t want to be part of the of the problem. She wants to bring light to where there has been none,” he said.

As of Monday night, Lt. Kathy Hochul’s office had not responded to PIX11 News’ inquiry.