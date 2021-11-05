Cuomo’s court date pushed back to January

FILE – This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference in Washington. A criminal complaint filed with a court in Albany has charged former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex crime, according to a spokesman for the state court system.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s court appearance has been pushed back until January 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. A criminal summons for Albany City Court was originally issued by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for Cuomo on November 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Court documents show the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in Albany County Court to push the date back 60 days to let the District Attorney continue his investigation. District Attorney P. David Soares says in the documents:

“Unfortunately the filings in this matter are potentially defective in that the police-officer-complainant failed to include a sworn statement by the victim such that the People could proceed with a prosecution on these papers.” District Attorney P. David Soares

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office filed the misdemeanor complaint that accuses Cuomo of forcible touching. The alleged crime took place at the governor’s mansion on Dec. 7, 2020, when Cuomo “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose” forcibly placed his hand under the blouse of an unnamed victim and onto an intimate body part.

The District Attorney and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted separate investigations on the complaint. Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s personal lawyer, previously criticized the Sheriff’s Office for not talking to the District Attorney before filing the complaint.

