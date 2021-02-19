Cuomo vows to ‘call out’ criticism of nursing home response

Cuomo Crisis

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Cuomo Binghamton

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pictured.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his health commissioner offered a full-throated defense Friday of their March decision to require nursing homes to accept patients recovering from COVID-19.

They say it was the best option for overwhelmed hospitals that desperately needed to free up beds.

The Democratic governor has been increasingly under fire in recent weeks over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes last spring, and for his administration’s long delay in releasing fatality data sought by lawmakers and the news media.

After months of dismissing criticism as baseless political theater, Cuomo vowed to defend himself more vigorously.

