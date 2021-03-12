Cuomo: There are ‘many motivations for making an allegation’

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. – The New York Stock Exchange, the symbolic heart of Wall Street, reopened its floor Tuesday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus, with traders donning masks and separated by plexiglas.Stocks surged at the outset of the session following the trademark opening bell, which was presided by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYSE officials — all donning masks. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doubled down on his assertions that he did nothing wrong — even as a more than a half-dozen women claim he behaved inappropriately, sexually harassed, or even assaulted them.

In his press briefing Friday, held by conference call, he hinted at ulterior motives the women may have for coming forward.

“I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives,” he said, “but I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation, and that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.”

Cuomo has consistently rebuffed calls to resign, even from the majority of Democrat lawmakers in Albany. He repeatedly has said he instead will wait for the results of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation, claiming that the truth needs to be upheld.

“I did not do what has been alleged,” he said. “I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted, I never abused anyone.”

Though state lawmakers from both parties — and as of Friday, some Congressional Democrats from New York — have called for the governor to resign, Cuomo has insisted this is a political issue, saying he doesn’t work for Albany politicians, but for the people of New York.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” said prominent New York Democrat, Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Cuomo, though, said politicians taking a stance against him without knowing “facts” about the allegations against him are doing so for political gain and “bowing to cancel culture.”

While Cuomo has said he respects a woman’s right to come forward, he said Friday the women that, while he wouldn’t speculate on the motivations behind the allegations against him, they are not always truthful.