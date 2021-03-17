Cuomo should resign if allegations are confirmed, Biden says to ABC

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden once again waded into the controversy surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday in a sit-down interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Sunday, Biden passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Cuomo, who is under investigation regarding multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden said Sunday when asked if Cuomo should resign.

Tuesday, in an ABC News exclusive, Biden said if the probe — led by New York Attorney General Letitia James — turns up evidence of wrongdoing, Cuomo should step down.

“I know you said you want the investigation to continue,” Stephanopoulos said, referring to the attorney general’s investigation. “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?”

“Yes,” the president replied. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

President Biden had not spoken publicly about the allegations before Sunday, but his comments at the time reflected the wait-and-see position the White House had taken regarding Cuomo’s future.

Several prominent New York Democrats, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to step down. The three-term governor has refused to resign and has denied he did what has been alleged.

Biden stopped short of saying Cuomo is unable to lead and should resign now.

Seven women, several of them former members of Cuomo’s staff, have alleged that the governor sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward them.

“It takes a lot of courage for a woman to come forward,” Biden said in the exclusive conversation with ABC News, before trailing into a thought about “some” of the accusations, but stopping before reiterating the courage it takes for a woman to come forward. “It should be taken seriously, and it should be investigated, and that’s what’s under way now.”