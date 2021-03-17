Cuomo responds to Biden comments on possible resignation

NEW YORK CITY — Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reacting to comments by Joe President Biden Tuesday night about Cuomo’s recent scandals.

Biden has refused to say if the governor should resign over multiple claims of sexual harassment, and maintained Tuesday that he is waiting on the results of an investigation out of the office of New York Attorney General Tish James.

Most of New York’s Congressional and state leaders have already called on Cuomo to step down.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden told George Stephanopoulos that if the investigation confirms the claims of harassment, Cuomo should resign.

“He’ll probably end up being prosecuted too,” Biden added.

Cuomo brushed off the talk of prosecution and said Biden’s call to wait for the investigation is consistent with his own.

“Let’s find out the facts and take it from there,” Cuomo said in a telephone briefing with reporters Wednesday.

Cuomo has only taken questions over the phone as of late, shying away from cameras after gaining national recognition for his COVID briefings. Recently his in-person appearances have been carefully staged events his office claims are closed to the press for COVID safety reasons.

Wednesday Cuomo got his COVID-19 vaccine shot inside a Harlem church packed with allies from the African American community.

Former Congressman Charlie Rangel went off script and defended the Governor, saying: “Back off until you got some facts.”

Meanwhile, the separate State Assembly impeachment investigation, which will cover both the sexual harassment claims Cuomo denies and the governor’s handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic, took a step forward Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell will lead the investigation.