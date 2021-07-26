Cuomo questions credibility of NY AG’s sexual misconduct investigation

BRONX, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, has questioned the integrity of the attorneys who have been hired to look into the matter by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“I have concerns as to the independence of the reviewers,” Cuomo said during a news conference on Monday. “Is this all happening in a political system? Yes, that is undeniable.”

Cuomo’s staff and allies have stepped up attacks in recent weeks as the investigation by Joon Kim and Anne Clark appears to be reaching its climax. They deposed Cuomo two weekends ago, around July 17.

However, most of the attacks from Cuomo supporters have gone after James, claiming the investigation — which the governor requested in March — is politically motivated.

The governor had previously stopped short of criticizing the attorney general’s investigation. Cuomo also described himself as “eager” for the results to come out and said the people of New York would be “shocked” when they got the facts.

A spokesman for James would not comment on the governor’s remarks.

Cuomo, meanwhile, continued to defend his ability to lead the state during the investigation into not just sexual misconduct, but also allegations he used his office resources to achieve a lucrative book deal, and ran a VIP COVID-19 testing program.

The governor did not hold public events for more than a week after his deposition, but insisted on Monday, “we never go dark.” He cited the completion of the state budget two months ago as an example that the people’s work is still getting done.

Cuomo also suggested that since the expiration of the state emergency order, COVID management was more-or-less up to local jurisdictions.

Additionally, the governor seemed to revel in the Department of Justice announcement late last week that there would be no civil rights investigation into his administration’s handling of COVID-related nursing home deaths. He has maintained the DOJ review was started by then-President Donald Trump as a political attack on him and other Democratic-leaning states.

