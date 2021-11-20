Cuomo misrepresented COVID nursing home death toll, report finds

Theresa Sari, left, and her daughter Leila Ali look at a protest-memorial wall for nursing home residents who died from COVID-19, including Sari’s mother Maria Sachse, on March 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.

That’s according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret impeachment report.

Assemblymember Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who reviewed a copy of the report on Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release.

The report covers a wide array of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo, including sexual harassment claims.

A spokesperson said Cuomo hasn’t been allowed to see a copy of the report. The former governor, who resigned earlier this year, denies misleading the public on nursing home deaths.