Cuomo misrepresented COVID nursing home death toll, report finds

Cuomo Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:
covid nursing home deaths memorial wall

Theresa Sari, left, and her daughter Leila Ali look at a protest-memorial wall for nursing home residents who died from COVID-19, including Sari’s mother Maria Sachse, on March 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.

That’s according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret impeachment report.

Assemblymember Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who reviewed a copy of the report on Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release.

The report covers a wide array of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo, including sexual harassment claims.

A spokesperson said Cuomo hasn’t been allowed to see a copy of the report. The former governor, who resigned earlier this year, denies misleading the public on nursing home deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

Commissioners work on redistricting New York

Rep. Ritchie Torres breaks down what infrastructure plan means for New York

One-on-one with Manhattan Borough President-elect Mark Levine

NYC mayoral candidates sit down with PIX11

NYC mayoral race: Where Adams, Sliwa stand on key issues

2021 NYC Race for Mayor: Eric Adams

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter