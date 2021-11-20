Cuomo misrepresented COVID nursing home death toll, report finds

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.
That’s according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret impeachment report.
Assemblymember Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who reviewed a copy of the report on Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release.
The report covers a wide array of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo, including sexual harassment claims.
A spokesperson said Cuomo hasn’t been allowed to see a copy of the report. The former governor, who resigned earlier this year, denies misleading the public on nursing home deaths.