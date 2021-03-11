Cuomo impeachment talk grows in NY Legislature

Cuomo Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor’s mansion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — As he’s reeled from twin scandals over his treatment of women and COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had to confront a once-unthinkable question: Could enough rogue Democrats combine with Republicans to force him out of office?

A vocal group of mostly progressive Democrats has called for the governor to resign or be impeached.

An Associated Press tally found that at least 28 members of the state Assembly, from both parties, have said publicly that they want to impeach Cuomo.

That’s still well short of the 76 votes that would be needed to to send the case to an impeachment court.

The tally was taken before a Wednesday report about an aide who said Cuomo groped her.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

@PIX11News on Twitter