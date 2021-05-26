Cuomo impeachment probe has now spoken to around 75 people

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawyers helping the New York Assembly investigate whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached have interviewed five more people over the past month.

Speaking at a legislative meeting Wednesday, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers have spoken with attorneys for about 75 people and entities for the investigation. That’s a small increase from April 21.

The Democratic governor is now facing multiple wide-ranging probes over allegations ranging from groping a current female aide to trying to boost his public image by refusing to disclose how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months.

