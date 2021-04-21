Cuomo impeachment commission to meet on alleged misconduct investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A state Assembly impeachment commission investigating alleged misconduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet Wednesday.

Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said more than 100 tips were submitted and legal experts were following up on relevant leads.

On March 11, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie gave the Judiciary Committee the responsibility of starting an impeachment investigation into Cuomo’s alleged misconduct, which includes allegations of workplace sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, misrepresenting the number of nursing home COVID-19 deaths, and taking shortcuts to complete the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

The commission also added to the investigation other issues that have emerged since early March, such as executive staff “volunteering” to write Cuomo’s book on the pandemic.

Lavine said the Judiciary Committee is committed to a fair investigation that respects the due process of accused and accuser alike.

The committee served formal notice to the Executive Chamber on March 15, telling them not to retaliate against any potential witnesses.