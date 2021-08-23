Cuomo ‘has no interest in running for office again,’ aide says

by:

Posted:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to play several home games due to restrictions in cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/PIX11) — Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo “has no interest” in running for elected office again after resigning earlier this month, longtime aide Melissa DeRosa said in a statement on Monday.

Cuomo’s resignation was set to go into effect Monday at 11:59 p.m., two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

DeRosa, who also resigned from her position as secretary to the governor, said Cuomo was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“Between HUD, AG, and his time as governor, Andrew Cuomo has spent nearly 25 years in public service. And the way he does it, it’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He looks forward to spending time with his family and has a lot of fishing to catch up on. He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again,” DeRosa said.

Richard Azzopardi, another senior member of Cuomo’s team, also confirmed the governor’s plans.

DeRosa also tweeted thanks to Cuomo following his farewell address on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was scheduled be sworn in as New York’s first female governor just after midnight in a brief, private ceremony overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. She was expected to hold a public ceremony Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

