Cuomo accuser reacts to criminal complaint against former governor

NEW YORK — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing criminal charges tied to the investigation of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo is due in court in November to go before a judge.

The case stems from the complaint by a former aid who said he groped her in the executive mansion.

Karen Hinton, who served as Cuomo’s press secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has also accused the former governor of sexual misconduct.

While discussing her experience with Cuomo, Hinton called this a wake-up call for men on how they should act in the workplace, schools and elsewhere.

When asked whether or not she believes there will be a political future for him, she believes New Yorkers will not put him back in office.

She said now-Gov. Kathy Hochul has done a great job taking over Cuomo, and with her and Attorney General Letitia James running spot, that is where the attention will be.