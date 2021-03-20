Cuomo accuser demands impeachment at Manhattan rally, march

Cuomo Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A woman holds a sign that says Cuomo must resign

A woman rallies for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in front of his Manhattan office amid a sexual harassment scandal on March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — The first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment spoke out at a rally and march in Manhattan on Saturday.

Demonstrators gathered for the rally in Washington Square Park around 1 p.m. Activists and local officials joined Lindsey Boylan on stage to demand Cuomo’s impeachment. The demonstrators were expected to march to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s office near City Hall Park after the rally.

Boylan came forward with the allegations against Cuomo on Twitter in December, but it wasn’t until she posted details of the alleged harassment online in February that others began to come forward with their own experiences.

To date, seven additional women, many of whom are former or current staffers, have alleged the governor acted inappropriately or sexually harassed them.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tapped an independent law firm to conduct an investigation into the allegations against Cuomo. 

Separately, the Assembly Judiciary Committee launched an impeachment investigation.

The governor has apologized on several occasions in recent weeks, saying he never meant to make anyone uncomfortable, but he refuses to resign. He has asked New Yorkers to wait for the results of the attorney general’s investigation before calling for his removal from office.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter