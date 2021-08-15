Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett assails decision not to pursue impeachment

Cuomo Crisis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021 in New York City. -(Photo by SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. — A woman who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior has added her voice to those criticizing state lawmakers for not pushing forward with impeachment proceedings.

In a tweet Sunday, Charlotte Bennett said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to end the probe sends a message that sexual harassment is acceptable.

Bennett was a health policy adviser in Cuomo’s administration until last November. In February, Bennett said Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

Cuomo has said he never made advances toward her and never intended to be inappropriate. Cuomo announced he would resign earlier this week following a report by the New York attorney general’s office that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PIX on Politics

Outrage after Cuomo impeachment investigation suspended

Christine Quinn won’t rule out run for NY governor in 2022

Who could run for governor of New York?

NY lawmakers ‘fully dedicated’ to impeaching Cuomo after sexual harassment findings: Assemblyman Kim

PIX on Politics Panel: Impending NYC mask update, eviction moratorium and more

Delta variant in NYC fuels talk of masks in schools, new screenings for public spaces

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter