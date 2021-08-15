New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021 in New York City. -(Photo by SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. — A woman who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior has added her voice to those criticizing state lawmakers for not pushing forward with impeachment proceedings.

In a tweet Sunday, Charlotte Bennett said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to end the probe sends a message that sexual harassment is acceptable.

Bennett was a health policy adviser in Cuomo’s administration until last November. In February, Bennett said Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

Cuomo has said he never made advances toward her and never intended to be inappropriate. Cuomo announced he would resign earlier this week following a report by the New York attorney general’s office that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

My response to Speaker @CarlHeastie’s decision to end the impeachment investigation: pic.twitter.com/7Cw68K10vT — Charlotte Bennett (@_char_bennett_) August 15, 2021