Assembly to release Cuomo impeachment report

Assembly members Phil Steck, D-Colonie, left, and Jenifer Rajkumar, D-Woodhaven wait for The New York Judiciary Committee meeting to discuss the next steps in its impeachment investigation of Gov, Andrew Cuomo following multiple allegations of sexual harassment Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee plans to release a report on its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That’s according to Capital Region Assemblymember Phil Steck, who on Sunday also confirmed that the committee would not be meeting on Monday.

“I am quite sure that has not been determined,” Steck said when asked about when it will come out. “But [the] report will be issued.”

The Judiciary Committee has been working for months on a probe into whether any of a slew of allegations leveled at Cuomo credibly rose to the level of an impeachable offense. Within days of Cuomo’s announcement that he would resign, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said they would drop the investigation.

Critics have characterized the decision. They said it would be a disservice to not release the findings of the investigation, which reportedly dove into claims of sexual harassment, miscounting COVID numbers at nursing homes, using state resources to write a multimillion-dollar book, and cutting corners on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, formerly the Tappan Zee.

For example, Democratic Assemblymember John T. McDonald said in a statement:

I have said from the beginning that accountability is essential when it comes to the serious issues investigated and reported by the NYS Attorney General independent investigators and the four major issues investigated by the NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee and outside counsel. Taxpayer dollars were committed toward a full and fair NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee investigation and while I understand that there are arguments being made as to the legality of continuing the impeachment proceedings in light of the Governor’s resignation, including whether additional money should be spent on a potentially long and costly legal battle over the impeachment of an elected official who has resigned, I believe that a timely public reporting of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and outside counsel’s findings that does not interfere with any ongoing investigations or proceedings is warranted. The public deserves no less and our taxpayers expect to see the results of these efforts.