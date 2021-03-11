NY Assembly authorizes Cuomo impeachment investigation amid sexual harassment allegations

This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor’s mansion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

New York took a step toward a possible impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday amid ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation, led by Chair Charles Lavine.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said. “The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution.”

There’s also an ongoing investigation being conducted by Attorney General Letitia James’ office. The Assembly investigation won’t interfere with James’ investigation, Heastie said. James confirmed her office’s investigation would continue.

Dozens of lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign, but the governor has said he has no plans to step down.

“I was elected by the people of the state,” Cuomo said Sunday during a coronavirus briefing. “I’m not going to resign because of allegations. The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-Democratic.”