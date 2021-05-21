AG James details latest on probes into Trump, Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James provided updates Friday on her probes into former President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

James says an ongoing investigation surrounding Gov. Cuomo will “conclude when it concludes.”

She said Friday that she has ignored criticism from his top aide that the probe is politically motivated.

James says the ongoing investigation into whether the governor sexually harassed women is “very thorough and comprehensive.”

Her office is also probing whether Cuomo illegally used state resources to write and promote his COVID-19 leadership book.

In mid-April, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli issued a letter authorizing James to open a criminal inquiry into Cuomo’s book deal.

Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi accused both DiNapoli and James of trying to “further political self-interest.”

James also said Friday that she’s assigned two lawyers to work with the Manhattan district’s attorney’s office on a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

Attorney General Letitia James said her office is working alongside and cooperating with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on the criminal probe.

Vance’s office has been investigating Trump for about two years.

James, a Democrat, said her office is also continuing its ongoing civil investigation into the the Republican ex-president and his company, the Trump Organization.