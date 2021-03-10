6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct: report

ALBANY, N.Y. — Another woman is accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of workplace misconduct.

The Times Union of Albany reported Tuesday that the woman said Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year at the governor’s mansion.

The newspaper didn’t detail what type of touching was alleged to have taken place and did not interview the woman.

The paper cited “an official close to the matter” as confirming the existence of the complaint.

Asked about the story in a news conference with reporters, Cuomo said “I am not aware of any other claim.”

Speaking generally about sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo told reporters: “I never touched anyone inappropriately.”

The complaint from this sixth accuser has reportedly been forwarded to the team conducting the independent inquiry led by Attorney General Letitia James. She announced former U.S. prosecutor Joon Kim and Anne Clark, an attorney who specializes in sexual harassment cases, will lead the investigation.

Tara Dowdell is a political strategist who says one dynamic at play here may be the so called “Trump effect.”

“I’m not arguing it’s a valid position but I think that’s the sentiment… you’re seeing people think it’s unfair to ask Cuomo to resign when Trump wasn’t forced to do the same with four times the amount of accusers,” she said.

Even prior to the first allegations of sexual harassment coming to light, Cuomo for months had been mired in a nursing home controversy. His administration was accused of underreporting COVID-19 related deaths in long term care facilities.

“Cuomo is actually, in some way, benefitting from this scandal in that no one is talking about the other big scandal which is the nursing home scandal,” Dowdell added.