Cuomo signs extension of statewide eviction ban until Aug.

After briefly expiring over the weekend, the statewide eviction moratorium put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was extended Tuesday, after gaining the signature of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“As we approach the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, it is critical that we continue to protect both New York’s tenants and business owners who have suffered tremendous hardship throughout this entire pandemic,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Extending this legislation will help to ensure that vulnerable New Yorkers and business owners who are facing eviction through no fault of their own are able to keep their homes and businesses as we continue on the road to recovery and begin to build back our economy better than it was before.”

The eviction ban originally announced on March 20, 2020, is now set to expire in August of this year.

