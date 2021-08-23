Cuomo: NY businesses should require COVID vaccinations for eligible employees

Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes off his face mask before a news conference in New York on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool via AP)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with just hours left in office, called for all employers in New York to require vaccinations for eligible employees.

His announcement came as the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.

“It’s past time for pleading and cajoling – the vaccines are safe, effective, free, and readily available,” he said. “The only way we’ll beat COVID once and for all is by getting every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated. No more excuses – let’s get it done, New York.”

Nearly all health care workers in New York will need to be vaccinated come this fall, according to a mandate recently announced by Cuomo. In July, Cuomo said all state employees needed to either be vaccinated or get tested regularly.