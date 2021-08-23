Cuomo issues clemency for 6 people in last hours as NY governor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six people in his last hours in office.

Cuomo’s expected to leave office at 11:59 p.m. He already granted clemency to 10 others as his time leading New York came to a close.

“The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it worthwhile and important,” Cuomo said Monday. “These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future.”

Cuomo commuted four sentences, referred one case to the parole board, and fully pardoned one individual.

He has issued pardons and clemencies on several occasions in recent years, with many of the pardons going to immigrants facing deportation, where a pardon could be beneficial to their attempts to be allowed to remain in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.