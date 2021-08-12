Cuomo demise: What’s next for the governor?

As the Cuomo era ends in New York, what are New Yorkers getting with Kathy Hochul and what are they losing with Andrew Cuomo?

Gerson Borrero, a television commentator who is a columnist and former editor of the newspaper “El Diario La Prensa,” has known the Cuomos for decades.

He spoke with PIX11 News as to why he has mixed feelings about the governor’s resignation and whether or not he believes this is the “end” of the Cuomo family dynasty.

Borrero compared Gov. Cuomo with his father Mario Cuomo, who he described as “a thinker” and a “man of dignity” who was ahead of his time.

“He should get help once he leaves,” Borrero said of his current governor, “He’s got to stop thinking he can control everything.”

Borrero said he is hesitant to believe Cuomo will actually leave, calling him a “sophisticated” an “much more intelligent version” of Donald Trump, who many feared would not leave the White House upon his loss in the election.

Is this the end of the “Cuomo legacy,” or will Cuomo possibly run again at some capacity?

Borrero said if New Yorkers are “stupid enough” to elect Cuomo again after the display of excessive abuse of power, including the book deal and the nursing home deaths, “it’s on us.”

He also discussed his thoughts on governor-to-be Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and what she needs to do moving forward.

Borrero said he is “encouraged” and trusts that there’s a difference in style between Cuomo and Hochul, saying she is capable of getting the job done.

He has a lost of trust that Hochul will do a better job than Cuomo and also hopes she picks Majority Leader of the New York State Senate Andrea Stewart-Cousins as her lieutenant governor.