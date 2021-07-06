Cuomo declares disaster emergency on gun violence in New York

June 2, 2021 – NYC – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provide a COVID-19 update and make an announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. (Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order declaring gun violence a disaster emergency in New York on Tuesday, freeing up additional resources to combat shootings statewide.

The governor, speaking during an event at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said his plan to combat gun violence will be two-pronged: short-term and long-term.

“We want to do with gun violence what we did with COVID,” Cuomo said. “It’s a matter of saving lives.”

The state’s short-term efforts include:

Treat gun violence like the emergency public health issue it is

Target hotspots with data and science

Positive engagement for at-risk youth,

Break the cycle of escalating violence

Get illegal guns off the streets

Keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people

