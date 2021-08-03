Tony Bennett arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York in 2018. Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but the diagnosis hasn’t quieted his legendary voice. The singer’s wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed in 2016. The magazine says he endures “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness.”(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared August 3 “Tony Bennett Day” in New York.

The proclamation is in honor of the singer’s 95th birthday and final New York City performances at Radio City Music Hall.

“Music and the arts have long been an essential piece of the fabric of New York, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has made more of a contribution in this space than Tony Bennett,” Governor Cuomo said.

The New York native is set for a pair of shows at Radio City this week, alongside Lady Gaga, who he teamed up with for the 2014 collaborative album, “Cheek to Cheek.”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open Tuesday, Aug. 3, with a second performance on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Promoters said this week’s concerts will be Bennett’s last New York performances of his career.

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

“Not only is Tony a born and bred New Yorker who has been dazzling audiences with beautiful music for more than six decades, but he has always stayed true to his humble New York roots and can always be spotted throughout the city, whether he is working on his next painting in Central Park, or just chatting with fans on the street,” the governor said.

Bennett was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens in 1926.

“From growing up as a child of immigrants, to all the contributions he has made to our community, Tony Bennett is a New Yorker in the truest sense of the word and I am honored to proclaim August 3, 2021 as ‘Tony Bennett Day’ in New York,” Cuomo said.

