Cuomo: 500 jobs for at-risk youth coming to Brooklyn amid gun violence prevention push

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Brooklyn Borough President and New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams smile during a press conference at Lenox Road Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Brooklyn, NY. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

BROOKLYN — More than 500 jobs will be available for at-risk youth in north and central Brooklyn, the governor said Monday following a meeting to address gun violence in the community.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a gun violence disaster emergency.

Following the announcement, Cuomo met with community groups in Brooklyn last week to discuss new programs and other gun violence prevention measures. Part of that plan was the creation of 4,000 summer jobs and full-time jobs with training for at-risk youth in New York City.

Cuomo said at the time reaching at-risk youth, “before they enter the pipeline of the system,” was one of the state’s most important strategies to curbing gun violence.

Monday, the governor’s office said 506 of those jobs will be in north and central Brooklyn.

The state said it’d fund the creation of 254 summer jobs for youth 15 to 24 years of age; the state will also partner with the Consortium for Worker Education to create long-term jobs for 252 young people who live in the area.

“Gun violence has claimed lives, broken families and destroyed communities across New York, and it demands our immediate attention,” Cuomo said. “That’s why we’re creating thousands of jobs as part of a multi-pronged strategy to reduce violence and improve the state’s communities. These meetings bring important stakeholders to the table in a local setting to produce concrete solutions to these critical problems.”

The jobs will be available for youth in the 11206, 11213, 11221, 11222, 11233 and 11238 zip codes.

New York City mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined Cuomo for part of last week’s jobs announcement. The governor vowed to work closely with Adams if he’s elected in November.

“Eric Adams and I will work very well together,” Cuomo said, adding that they both come from the “same political philosophy” as progressive Democrats.

Republican candidate for mayor, Curtis Sliwa, criticized Cuomo and Adams for failing to commend law enforcement, or include cops in their Wednesday-announced plan to combat gun violence.

Sliwa said he would have used the money Cuomo is earmarking for the jobs program to hire more police officers, and called the news conference a PR event to repackage plans that didn’t work in the 1990s and promote Adams as the anointed mayor, though he’s yet to win the general election.

The summer jobs initiative is part of Cuomo’s multi-pronged plan to combat a spike in gun violence across the state, including in New York City.

The governor said the jobs initiative will target hotspots in New York City where the majority of shootings have taken place. The state will partner with community groups to reach out to at-risk youth in those communities, Cuomo said.

Adams described Cuomo’s plan as a “compliment” to President Joe Biden’s federal anti-gun violence initiatives. The mayoral candidate met with Biden earlier this month to discuss gun violence.

The first of these gun violence prevention community meetings was held last week, the state said, addressing the East Brooklyn community.

“The initiatives [discuss and agreed upon in last week’s meeting] focus on engaging the most at-risk youth in cluster zones in employment and community activities, hiring new community-based gun violence interrupters, as well as assistance for mental health and substance use disorders. This was the first in a series of community meetings that will be held in emerging gun violence hot spots across the state,” the governor’s office said.