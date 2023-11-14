NEW YORK (PIX11) – Students at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, a CUNY school in Manhattan, will now have an easier time getting access to emergency contraception.

The college has joined forces with student advocates and the New York Birth Control Access Project to unveil two new emergency contraception vending machines.

Vending machines will now carry AfterPill (levonorgestrel), a medication that can lower the chances of pregnancy by 75–89% when taken within three days after unprotected sex, according to Planned Parenthood.

“This milestone for reproductive justice resulted from their [students’] passion and effective organization, along with New York Birth Control Access Project expertise,” said Danielle Officer, interim vice president for student affairs. “This demonstrates their ability to be the leaders our city, state, and country need.”

Emergency contraception will now be affordable, discreet, convenient, and readily available 24/7, the college said. Vending machines were installed in two areas of the college.

The New York Birth Control Access Project is a non-profit organization identifying disparities in contraceptive access. Its goal is amplifying efforts to improve outcomes for patients in the state of New York.

The cost for the emergency contraception is being offered to students at $10, which is subsidized by the college, a spokesperson for the college said.

