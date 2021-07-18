Cuba protests continue in New York

It’s been one week since thousands of people launched demonstrations across Cuba against shortages and COVID-19 related problems.

The Cuban government’s issued an ongoing crackdown on these protests, and the Biden Administration is weighing intervention.

Cuban-American Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, joined constituents Sunday at Victor’s Cafe, in Midtown, to bring attention to the ongoing Cuban crisis.

The Republican called on the Biden Administration to stand with the Cuban people in their fight against the communist regime to achieve freedom and democracy by working with the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“To put pressure on Cuba to allow them to express themselves and continue to do so and restore the internet access, so their messages can be heard and to stop beating their people,” Malliotakis said. “People are being beaten by the regime, they are being assaulted, abused, abducted and put in jail and in some cases being shot by this regime.”

Malliotakis said Biden should stand with the people of Cuba and assist protestors with an intervention.

The protest that began in Havana on June 11 was one of the biggest protests in a quarter-century.

The White House says a review of its Cuba policy remains underway.