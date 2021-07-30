Cuba Gooding Jr. could owe millions after ignoring rape lawsuit

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, Cuba Gooding Jr., front left, sits at the defense table with his lawyer Marc Heller, during a hearing in his sexual misconduct case in New York. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against Gooding on Thursday, July 29, 2021, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was willfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser. Crotty said that under the law, the 53-year-old Gooding’s failure to respond and defend himself in the lawsuit constituted an admission of liability. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. could be on the hook for millions of dollars in damages after failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against Gooding on Thursday, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was willfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser.

Judge Crotty said that under the law, Gooding’s failure to respond constituted an admission of liability.

The judge gave Gooding a deadline of Sept. 7 to participate. After that, the judge said, he’ll decide on damages.

A message seeking comment was left with Gooding’s lawyer.