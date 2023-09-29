QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Video shows flooding on the Cross Island Parkway Friday near the Northern Boulevard exit.

The northbound side was completely closed. Traffic was moving very slowly on the southbound side.

A municipal worker was seen trying to clear a storm drain on the road.

A powerful coastal storm slammed the tri-state area on Friday, causing widespread flooding on roadways and transit changes.

“This is not an ordinary rainfall. This is historic. We’re on track to possibly create a new record of 10 inches of rain falling in literally 10 hours,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said during an evening briefing on subway service changes.

Rain was expected to continue overnight into Saturday before tapering off. New Yorkers were urged to stay home if possible.

