NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of cellphone thefts are targeting rideshare drivers throughout New York City, according to police.

Once the suspects are in the vehicle they ask the drivers to change their destination, police said. That’s when they snatch the driver’s phone and flee the vehicle.

Then the suspects change the driver’s pay accounts on the phone, to an unknown bank account and transfer the victim’s money to other accounts.

Authorities say rideshare drivers have been robbed like this as many as 24 times over the past seven months.