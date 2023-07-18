NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shannon McGarvey, who produces and hosts a podcast called LISK: Long Island Serial Killer, has been following the Gilgo Beach murder case for years.

McGarvey said suspect Rex Heuermann was never on the radar since she began the podcast in 2019.

“I was shocked,” she said of the arrest on the PIX11 Morning Show Tuesday.

Heuermann, a Long Island father of two, is charged with killing three women whose remains were found in a remote area off Gilgo Beach. He is also the prime suspect tied to the body of a fourth victim. Gilgo Beach suspect was seeing sex workers while under surveillance: DA

A total of 11 bodies have been found near Gilgo Beach since 2010. Investigators said the list of victims linked to Heuermann could potentially grow.

“It’s the crime of the century,” McGarvey said.

