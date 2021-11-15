Crime falls in NYC subway system, data shows

NEW YORK — Encouraging data shows overall crime down in the city’s subway system as riders continue to return.

Major felonies decreased in almost every category in October compared to December, MTA officials said. The decrease in crime has been attributed to an increase in policing and cameras.

In October, there were 40 robberies, 85 grand larcenies and 34 felony assaults compared to 52 robberies, 96 robberies, 96 grand larcenies and 36 felony assaults in September, officials said.

While the numbers show improvement, just last month a woman shoved another woman onto the subway tracks in Times Square in an unprovoked attack. Just days ago, also in the Times Square station, a man pushed a woman after robbing her.

Riders said they still watch their backs. While some said they feel safer, other riders want even more police officers in the transit system.

