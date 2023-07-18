THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Van Cortlandt Park is the place to be for all types of recreational sports in the Bronx. There are fields, greens, and it even has space for a wide variety of activities. Its open space makes it the preferred park for dozens of cricket teams and hundreds of players.

Many of them now fear they may not get to finish their season because the Adams administration is reportedly planning to build a temporary cricket stadium to host matches in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

The international tournament will be held for the first time in the West Indies and the United States next year.

“Building the stadium and then removing it would eliminate access to the park for recreational sports people, families, and other Bronx residents for multiple months, perhaps six months in the first half of 2024. That would devastate the local cricket community. We have nowhere else to play,” said John Moore, who coordinates two cricket clubs that play at the park.

Cricket is the world’s second most popular sport, and a new stadium could help grow its U.S. audience, but the trade-off is too high for some.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket teams lost some of their space which was allocated for soccer. Now, local players are worried a stadium means they would be losing all their space to play.

“They’ve been burned before. We used to have 12 pitches at VCP. Now we have eight. We lost ground through VCP improvements. You ask anyone who plays cricket in NYC, finding access to grounds is close to impossible,” said Sumit Grover, president of Wanderers Cricket Club.

Grover said his teammates are also worried about the damage to the infrastructure the stadium could cause. The fields are also adjacent to sacred grounds where enslaved Africans were buried.

City Hall did not provide PIX11 News with any details about its possible plans, but the local community board will be holding an emergency meeting this Thursday. The players say no one has asked for their input.

“Why create a temporary stadium and waste public money on it when you can have something permanent that everyone could use,” said Siluvai George.