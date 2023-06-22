NEW YORK (PIX11) – Pizza Hut recently took its deliveries underground to the New York City subway system as part of a promotional pilot program.

It’s a tall order for the national restaurant chain to compete with the iconic mom-and-pop pizza shops New York City is known for. The campaign was part of a promotion for the new Ninja Turtles movie, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Here’s how it worked: Customers texted the turtle emoji to a dedicated Pizza Hut hotline number. Pizza Hut then prepared and delivered a pizza to a marked “Pizza Drop Zone” inside the designated subway station.

The subway system is the fictional home of the Ninja Turtles.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” hits theatres nationwide on Aug. 2.