Cow that escaped Queens slaughterhouse now at NJ sanctuary

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A young cow that escaped from a New York City slaughterhouse last week has been taken to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

The (Morristown) Daily Record reports that the 400-pound Hereford heifer, estimated to be about nine months old, ran away from a Queens business Friday. The animal was corralled by rangers later in the day in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The next day, Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center in Sussex County posted that “Stacy” was in temporary quarantine at the 230-acre facility in Wantage.

“Just got news that ALL of her test results have come back good and she will be joining others tomorrow,” Mike Stura, founder and president of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, said on Sunday.

Stacy the Cow (Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center)

Stacy the Cow (Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center)

Stacy the Cow (Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center)

Stacy the Cow (Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue center)

After quarantine, officials said, the heifer is to join 93 other bovines among the 450 permanent residents at the center.

“Little Stacy looks great and has been very tolerant of the poking and prodding we’ve had to put her though,” Stura said.