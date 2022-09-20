NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams lifted the only vaccine mandate in place for New York City public school students, which required COVID shots for those participating in most after-school activities, including competitive sports.

Before the school year started, parents were told students 5 and up needed to be full vaccinated to participate in high-risk after school activities. That changed on Tuesday.

“With so many tools now more easily accessible to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19, the additional flexibility we are announcing for private employers, students, and parents puts the choice back into each of their hands,” he said.

Over the summer, mom Tara Murphy had been frustrated over the vaccination requirement. While her 7-year-old daughter was fully vaccinated, her 5-year-old child was not. She was thrilled when she heard about the change on Tuesday.

“When he said he was dropped it for student athletes, tears streamed from my eyes,” she said. “It’s about being a part of a community at their school.”

Maspeth assistant principal Jesse Pachter worried the change came too late for the fall sports season, especially when 10 minutes away on Long Island, there was no mandate in place. Pachter has hope for winter sports.

“We’re hoping there’s an increase in participation with this mandate being lifted,” he said.

Unvaccinated parents and visitors are still not allowed inside school buildings.