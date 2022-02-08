COVID mask mandates in New York could be in flux

FILE – New York Governor Kathy Hochul sits during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor and health officials are deciding whether to end or extend two COVID-19 mask mandates.

One of the mandates requires face coverings in schools and the other mandates them in most other public indoor settings. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to announce Wednesday which rules will stay in place.

She had hinted the school mandate might remain in place for now, saying she wants more kids to get vaccinated before she drops rules requiring masks in classrooms. The broader masking order, however, might be coming to an end.

Hochul met with teachers, school superintedants and parents on Tuesday.

“As we continue to see cases and hospitalizations decline, I believe it is important to work closely with groups and leaders on the ground so that we move forward in the pandemic in a way where we can stay in front of COVID-19 and keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said.

In late January, Hochul extended the state’s mask mandate through Feb. 10. COVID rates have fallen since then. New York reported its lowest percent positivity Sunday since omicron was named a variant of concern.