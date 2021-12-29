COVID impacts NYC transit along with tourist plans

NEW YORK — COVID is slowing things down in the city.

As the week draws to a close and 2021 wraps up, some plans are changing as events and people adjust to a surge in infections and hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, the MTA suspended the W line. Earlier this week, the agency announced service reductions due to COVID-related staffing and crew issues.

Transit officials said the schedule changes would allow them to reassign crews as needed.

Bus riders also found longer waits on many lines.

The MTA recommends checking real-time updates on their site.

Also on Wednesday, the Times Square Alliance tested the confetti for the annual festivities. Organizers also talked about scaled-back plans.

This New Year’s Eve, only 15,000 fully-vaccinated people will be allowed in the central areas beginning at 3 pm. That times has been moved back to later in the afternoon.

Party favors are masks.

The City Council’s health chair and incoming Manhattan borough president urged people to celebrate at home.

“Cities around the world are cancelling New Year’s Eve events and I think we should do that as well,” Mark Levine said.

The team for NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams said they will be celebrating on Jan. 1, 2022. It was announced that he will be sworn in after the stroke of midnight at the Times Square celebration.